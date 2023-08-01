Problemista Review: Magical Realism And Monster Karens

Alejandro is a young man with a dream: to design toys for Hasbro. Current toys, he claims, are "too much fun," so for his portfolio, he's humorously redesigned various classic toys including Slinky, Cabbage Patch Kids, and Barbie to better reflect the frustrations kids must face in their real lives. Hasbro is probably the only brand that comes off semi-positively in this film; a running gag about FileMaker Pro and one hilarious scene about Bank of America — which has an additional punchline hidden within the closing credits — might count as the exact opposite of "product placement."

As a child, Alejandro lives in El Salvador with his artist mother, who brings his whimsical architectural designs to life in the rainforest. To pursue his dream career as an adult, however, he must leave the safety and comfort of his mother's protection and immigrate to the United States. In order to stay in the U.S., he needs a work visa, and yet he can only apply for his dream job if he's residing in the States. In the meantime, he has to take on other jobs to retain his visa. If he's unemployed and unsponsored for long enough, the sand in his hourglass will run out and he will simply disappear from existence — a whimsical yet effective metaphor for the horrors of our immigration system.

Towards the start of the film, Alejandro loses his job at a cryogenics facility after accidentally unplugging the chamber holding Bobby (RZA), an artist who froze himself in hopes of a future cure for his terminal cancer. Alejandro's new hope for sponsorship comes from Bobby's art critic widow Elizabeth (Tilda Swinton), who needs an assistant to help her keep track of the whereabouts of her husband's paintings of eggs. The problem: Elizabeth is the boss from Hell, a whiny, vindictive, and supremely disorganized Karen who might be a literal monster, at least from Alejandro's perspective.

While waiting for Elizabeth to actually provide him sponsorship, Alejandro has to break the rules of his visa to make ends meet and take embarrassing side gigs from Craigslist. The job-posting website is anthropomorphized here as a malevolent Ursula-esque creature played by Larry Owens. Actually getting the sponsorship seems to always be just out of reach for Alejandro. He can never seem to live up to Elizabeth's expectations, and she'll bring on a wealthy white nepo-baby (James Scully) as an intern before she'll sign his paperwork.