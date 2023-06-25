LOTR Rings Of Power S2 Brings Its Action To Future Gondor

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Despite the fact that J. R. R. Tolkien's world is laced with fantastical elements, "The Lord of the Rings" is a story largely about the race of Men and the transitional phase in Middle-earth history when the Age of Men begins. A major part of the Mannish elements in "The Lord of the Rings" has to do with Gondor. The southern Human kingdom is one of the primary forces of resistance against the forces of the re-emergent Sauron, which are about to be unleashed on Middle-earth when the story begins.

The thing is, "The Lord of the Rings" story isn't the first time Sauron has tried to conquer Middle-earth. The Dark Lord makes a similar, much more successful attempt to do so several thousand years earlier in the Second Age of Middle-earth history. At that point, Gondor doesn't exist yet. However, the ancestors of its people — the Men of the island nation of Númenor — do, and they're at their zenith. They end up playing a crucial role in overthrowing Sauron during his first rise to power — and they even found Gondor in the process of that struggle.

Amazon Studios is adapting this ancient Middle-earth chronicle in its five-season show "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." In Season 1, we met the Númenóreans long before they establish Gondor. Now, a new rumor from the fan site Fellowship of Fans indicates that they may take one step closer to creating Gondor in Season 2. The exclusive scoop claims, "PELARGIR is a location that will be visited in The Rings of Power season 2. Soldiers will arrive to Pelargir on boat, row to shore and be in the village streets in episode 8 of 'The Rings of Power' season 2."