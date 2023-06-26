The Mandalorian Season 3's Place In The Star Wars Timeline - And Why It's Important

The third season of the Disney+ favorite "The Mandalorian" is full of ups and downs. The pace and some of the character decisions proved divisive among "Star Wars" fans, though the action and worldbuilding didn't disappoint by any means. Meanwhile, the season's placement in the overall "Star Wars" timeline has become a point of contention. As laid out by Dexerto, Season 1 took place during 8 ABY — after the Battle of Yavin — with the second season and "The Book of Boba Fett" picking up sometime during 10 ABY.

Thus, "The Mandalorian" Season 3 takes place somewhere in the neighborhood of 11 ABY, though series creator Jon Favreau is of a differing opinion. "[Grogu] rescued and spent many years with The Mandalorian, went back with Luke [Skywalker], now he's been two years apart from him, training," Favreau said of Grogu's journey from Season 1 to "The Book of Boba Fett" on the "Skytalkers" podcast. Going by his word, Season 3 would have to take place much further in the timeline than 11 ABY to account for Grogu's adventures with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, Max Lloyd-Jones).

Regardless of the specifics, "The Mandalorian" Season 3 resides within a pivotal era in the "Star Wars" universe.