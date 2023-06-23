Is Netflix's Skull Island An Anime? What We Know About Powerhouse Animation's Style

The eternal question: Is it anime, or is it just better than we expect from Western animation? The debate has risen up again in the case of "Skull Island," the new Netflix series that's part of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse franchise. As fans await the release of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" in 2024, they can stay involved in the kaiju (sorry, Titan) saga with the latest foray into King Kong's tropical home. But is "Skull Island" anime or not?

The short answer is no. "Skull Island" is produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios — a company responsible for past Netflix hits like "Castlevania," "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," and "Blood of Zeus." If you've seen any of those shows, you'll know that they take tons of visual inspiration from anime series like "Full Metal Alchemist" and "Attack on Titan." from the character designs to the way the action sequences are choreographed, these shows have clear anime DNA. However, Powerhouse is a fully American company primarily based in Austin, Texas and Burbank, California. By the traditional definition, anime only refers to material made in Japan.

The folks at Powerhouse have never hidden their love of anime, and they've spoken about it openly on numerous occasions. "Castlevania" in particular was drawn to resemble Japanese shows because the video games it's based on are Japanese themselves. Today, the discourse around what does and does not constitute true anime has gotten a bit fuzzy, and as Western studios like Powerhouse keep creating great work, the line will likely only continue to blur.