Across The Spider-Verse Editor Confirms There Are Multiple Versions In Theaters

What's different between the alternate versions of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?" From what's been discovered so far, not much. The fan tweet that Andy Leviton responded to compared two versions of the same scene — an early exchange between Miguel (Oscar Isaac) and his AI assistant Lyla (Greta Lee) during the battle against the Vulture (Jorma Taccone). Realizing that he's a little overmatched, Miguel asks Lyla to call in some backup, and she gives him a hard time about it.

In both cuts of the scene, the dialogue is the same, but Lyla's digitized animation is just slightly altered. In one, she takes a selfie with Miguel after forcing him to admit he needs help. In the other one, she pops a quick squat and points at him accusingly.

It's such a small detail that most viewers would never know the difference, and it begs the question: What else could be different between these two versions? "Across the Spider-Verse" is so rich with visual detail and animated diversity that you could hide a bunch of these little differences in plain sight. In his own Tweet, Leviton wrote, "I was wondering when people might start noticing," implying that this scene could be just the tip of the iceberg.

The inclusion of these slightly different cuts could be meant as a fun Easter egg, or it might be a way to include multiple options that were animated for the final film. Either way, they'll surely give repeat viewers lots to watch out for, and it should be interesting to see how home releases deal with the multiple versions.