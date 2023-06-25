How Many Episodes Are In Outlander Season 7?

"Outlander" Season 7 premiered on June 16, establishing the show as one of Starz' longest-running dramas rivaled only by the expansive "Power" franchise. In this latest season, the American Revolutionary War serves as a backdrop for time-traveling protagonist Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) and her husband Jamie (Sam Heughan)'s ongoing adventures.

Whereas "Outlander" Season 6 is shorter than each season before it, Season 7's episode count will be twice that of its predecessor, albeit separated into two halves. In total, then, "Outlander" Season 7 consists of 16 episodes, which will air in discrete eight-episode chunks, the second of which will premiere in 2024 on a date that has yet to be announced. Whereas Seasons 2 through 5 are all either 12 or 13 episodes long, Season 7 fill follow a precedent set by Season 1, which is also 16 episodes in length and aired in two halves.

For now, the "Outlander" midseason finale will premiere on August 4. Less than a year passed between the end of the first part of Season 1 and the start of its second, so it's likely that Season 7, Part 2 will kick off at some point during the first half of 2024.