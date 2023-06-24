Why Is The Shining Rated R? What You Should Know Before Watching The Horror Classic

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film "The Shining," based on the novel by Stephen King, is widely considered one of the greatest horror films ever made. And despite its haunted hotel setting, it is a decidedly mature movie in its frights, one that might be too intense for kids (and sensitive adults). The MPA rates "The Shining" R for "graphic violence, profanity, and brief nudity," but that really only gives you the barest possible idea of what to expect from this legendarily terrifying work.

One thing you should know about "The Shining," however, is that even a relatively detailed breakdown of its mature elements won't fully prepare you for the intensity of its atmosphere. As with some of Kubrick's other films, "The Shining" has a certain intensity that goes beyond what is directly on the screen, and it's not something that can be captured in a content warning.

Having explained that, "The Shining" still has more than its share of explicit on-screen frightening elements, too. In terms of literal physical graphic imagery, "The Shining" is one of the bloodiest movies ever made, thanks to the infamous "blood elevator" sequence that shows a massive wave of the stuff rushing out of the elevators at the Overlook Hotel. The Overlook's grim history provides more disturbing violence, with references to the caretaker before Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) moved in; specifically, that he murdered his own family and then killed himself. We also see some ghostly flashbacks to this violent history that don't skimp on the blood and gore.