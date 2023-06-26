The Ending Of 6 Souls Explained

Released in 2013 for American audiences, "6 Souls" (alternatively titled "Shelter" for some international viewers) was written by Michael Cooney, and is among the limited collection of feature films from Swedish director Mans Marlind. Best known for helming the fourth entry in the "Underworld" series, "Underworld: Awakening," "6 Souls" predates Marlind's time dabbling in big-budget franchise projects by two years, but adopts a similarly moody tone, balanced by a more grounded look at the supernatural.

A mind-bending thriller tackling themes of grief, the occult, religion, and more, "6 Souls" flopped hard at both the box office and among critics. It might not deserve all the flak it gets, though, since beyond just a capable cast including Julianne Moore and Jeffrey DeMunn in lead roles, the film brings interesting concepts and scares able to rattle the steeliest of stomachs.

"6 Souls" admittedly gets a bit complicated over the course of its nearly two-hour runtime. From keeping track of one character's multiple personalities to understanding the deranged witches living in the mountains, fans may be left with plenty of questions at the end of the supernatural thriller, some of which don't have the easiest of answers. With that in mind, we've set out to clear up any lingering questions you might have about the ending of "6 Souls," and to even dive a little deeper into what creators and audiences have had to say about it.