The Ending Of Hidden Explained

Before they started working on "Stranger Things" the Duffer brothers wrote and directed a feature-length film together. Released in 2015, "Hidden" stars Alexander Skarsgård and Andrea Riseborough as Ray and Claire, two parents struggling to raise their daughter Zoe (Emily Alyn Lind) in an underground bunker. The movie takes its time revealing what's actually going on with the family and the world above them, but when that reveal comes it packs a punch.

"Hidden" never saw a wide release, so even diehard fans of "Stranger Things" might not know that it exists. While it might not go down as one of the best apocalyptic movies of all time, "Hidden" does stand out as a fantastic example of the genre. It features a virus that transforms everyone it infects, but like the best zombie movies, "Hidden" is really interested in the human beings left alive and how they relate to each other.

Apocalypses make for grim content, but "Hidden" somehow manages to wear its heart on its sleeve as it examines a dark setting to tell a story that's mostly about the power of love. The movie's pace doesn't let up for a moment, and if that final dramatic reveal threw you for a loop, we're here to connect the dots and explain the ending of "Hidden."