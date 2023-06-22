It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Frank's Chess Match Is Based On A Bizarre True Story

One of the most outrageous bits in Season 16 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is somehow even less shocking than the true story it's inspired by.

In the episode "Frank Vs. Russia," the titular character (Danny DeVito) must compete in a chess match against a Russian opponent for the fate of American national security ... or something. This is a reference to the 1972 World Chess Championship, colloquially referred to as "The Match of the Century," which saw Bobby Fischer face off against Russian grandmaster Boris Spassky amid the Cold War. Having held his title since 1969, Spassky ultimately lost to Fischer, who became the first American ever to win the World Chess Championship. And that's only the second most dramatic chess story sourced by this episode.

As Charlie (Charlie Day) and his Uncle Jack (Andrew Friedman) fail to develop a surefire strategy to help Frank cheat, "The Gang" pools together their five remaining brain cells to send him into the match while wearing a remote control butt plug, planning to signal his moves via discreet internal communication. While this is exactly the sort of thing that happens in Paddy's Pub every week, it seems blatantly inspired by the very real and very bizarre unsubstantiated accusations made against American grandmaster Hans Niemann after he defeated popular Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen by allegedly using a vibrating sex toy during the match.