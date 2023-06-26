How Family Guy's 'Death Pose' Went Viral (And The Weirdest Places It Showed Up)

Everyone loves a good meme! But most of them, even the viral ones, tend to fade into obscurity after a brief stint in the spotlight of social media. Some, however, are so beloved that artists enshrine them in new stories, thereby guaranteeing their longevity. And all that's just a really dramatic way of saying "Family Guy" gets referenced a lot. Seth MacFarlane's animated comedy series is no stranger to meme-able content. Maybe that's one of the reasons the series is still so popular. After all, the "Pepperidge Farm Remembers" bit has been hijacked to air every single grievance under the sun since 2009, so it wasn't particularly astonishing when the "Death Pose" rose to similar acclaim.

For those who might not know, the "Death Pose" is exactly what it sounds like. It appears frequently in the series but, most notably, in Season 10, Episode 11 ("The Blind Side"), Peter Griffin (MacFarlane) discovers that Lois Griffin (Alex Borstein) has replaced their rotting staircase with a newer, more slippery model. And Peter makes this discovery with what can only be described as the most aggressive tumble of all time. When he finally reaches the ground floor, he's splayed out with his back to the camera, a bent leg, and both arms behind his back. It's a bizarre, but memorable visual that gets the pain across and of course, it got made into a meme.

Except, unlike the "Pepperidge Farm Remembers" joke, the "Death Pose" wormed its way into other forms of media. More specifically, the meme wormed its way into video games.