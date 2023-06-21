Werewolf By Night And Elsa Bloodstone Join Forces In Horrifying New Marvel Story

Elsa Bloodstone will pick up her iconic guns in "Werewolf by Night" #1 by Derek Landy and Fran Galan. The comic seems to be following in the footsteps of the "Werewolf by Night" special presentation, with the upcoming adventure not only reuniting Elsa and Jack Russell but being printed entirely in black and white. As for the story, the pair will — surprise, surprise — take on a group of monsters while reluctantly working together to stop the evil forces at hand.

Check out the cover for "Werewolf by Night" #1 by Corin Howell, featuring Elsa pointing her shotgun while Russell's werewolf form can be seen behind a castle and moonlight. The accompanying text hints at what's to come in the dark team-up.

Marvel Comics

In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn't far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like?

Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone have many fans who desperately want to see them back at the forefront of Marvel Comics' horror stories. With "Werewolf by Night" #1, Russell and Bloodstone have a chance to shine and hopefully can prove they deserve bigger platforms in the comics. An ongoing series with both characters would be a lot of fun. But for now, it's exciting to see Russell and Bloodstone back in action together. The big issue arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on September 13.