Werewolf By Night And Elsa Bloodstone Join Forces In Horrifying New Marvel Story
Contains spoilers for "Werewolf by Night" #1
Marvel Comics is taking readers back to one of the scariest sides of the company's universe in "Werewolf by Night" #1 by Derek Landy and Fran Galan.
The new one-shot will star the longtime Marvel horror characters, with Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone colliding in the oversized issue. Russell, the Werewolf by Night, first debuted in "Marvel Spotlight" #2 by Roy Thomas, Jean Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Mike Ploog, becoming an instrumental part of Marvel's horror revival following the Comics Code Authority being revised in 1971, allowing for darker stories. Bloodstone, created by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, and Michael Lopez, debuted in 2001's "Bloodstone" #1, with the monster-hunter becoming a fan-favorite character in Marvel's "Nextwave" series by Warren Ellis and Stuart Immomen. The shotgun-wielding hero became an important part of the spookier side of the Marvel Universe.
On the heels of the Disney+ "Werewolf by Night" special presentation, Jack and Elsa will team up again in a new comic book adventure readers have longly anticipated.
Where have we last seen Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone?
Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) starred in Michael Giacchino's "Werewolf by Night" television special. The characters competed to wield the Bloodstone (known as the Bloodgem in the comics), a powerful gem that granted its wielder several superpowers, including immortality. The horror special was a much-needed curveball from usual Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, with the black and white throwback movie serving as the perfect introduction for several horror characters, including the monster, Man-Thing. Bloodstone, Russell, and Man-Thing are expected to play a role in future MCU stories.
Jack made one of his last notable recent appearances in modern Marvel Comics stories in "Moon Knight Annual." The oversized issue brought together a classic matchup of Russell and Moon Knight, with the latter hero originally debuting in the pages of "Werewolf by Night" #32. Meanwhile, Bloodstone played a crucial role in Kelly Thompson and Gerardo Sandoval's "Deadpool," playing the surprise love interest of the Merc with a Mouth. Most recently, she starred in the "Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone" one-shot from Tini Howard and Ig Guara, which introduced Lyra Bloodstone, her secret sister. Bloodstone's most recent Marvel Comics appearance was in the "Crypt of Shadows" anthology, which also featured the legacy version of "Werewolf by Night" Jake Gomez.
What readers can expect from the new onr-shot
Elsa Bloodstone will pick up her iconic guns in "Werewolf by Night" #1 by Derek Landy and Fran Galan. The comic seems to be following in the footsteps of the "Werewolf by Night" special presentation, with the upcoming adventure not only reuniting Elsa and Jack Russell but being printed entirely in black and white. As for the story, the pair will — surprise, surprise — take on a group of monsters while reluctantly working together to stop the evil forces at hand.
Check out the cover for "Werewolf by Night" #1 by Corin Howell, featuring Elsa pointing her shotgun while Russell's werewolf form can be seen behind a castle and moonlight. The accompanying text hints at what's to come in the dark team-up.
In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn't far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like?
Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone have many fans who desperately want to see them back at the forefront of Marvel Comics' horror stories. With "Werewolf by Night" #1, Russell and Bloodstone have a chance to shine and hopefully can prove they deserve bigger platforms in the comics. An ongoing series with both characters would be a lot of fun. But for now, it's exciting to see Russell and Bloodstone back in action together. The big issue arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on September 13.