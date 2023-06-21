Netflix's Captain Fall - Everything You Need To Know
Over the years, Netflix's animation department has distinguished itself as one of the leading content creators in adult animation. Alongside their esteemed collection of original live-action programming, the streaming giant has carefully curated an impressive catalog of adult animated comedies. Part of what sets Netflix's adult animation apart from their competitors is the sheer amount of variation between their shows, with animated comedies that range anywhere from the conspiracy theory-centric "Inside Job" to the surrealist interview show "Midnight Gospel." Some of their more prominent shows include the raunchy coming-of-age comedy "Big Mouth," the cynical black comedy-drama series "BoJack Horseman," and Bill Burr's satirical '70s sitcom "F Is for Family."
Now, the popular streamer is adding yet another adult animated comedy to its already prolific catalog with the upcoming crime-comedy series "Captain Fall," which comes from the minds of "Norsemen” creators Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen. Here's everything you need to know about "Captain Fall," and the people behind Netflix's latest adult animated series.
What is the release date of Captain Fall?
According to Netflix, "Captain Fall" is slated for release on July 28, 2023, and the show's premiere season will contain 10 episodes at 26 minutes apiece, as further stated in a press email from the streamer. This premiere is set nearly three years to the day from when Netflix first announced that they had ordered Season 1 of the show back in July 2020, which was originally pitched as a live-action series before switching to animation.
The mid-summer premiere of "Captain Fall" will force the new series to stack up against other hotly-anticipated Netflix projects set to release in July –- among them, Season 5 of the animated fantasy series "The Dragon Prince," John Boyega and Jamie Foxx's mystery film "They Cloned Tyrone," and Season 3 of "The Witcher," which will be the last season to feature actor Henry Cavill in the titular role. "The Witcher," in particular, will likely be the biggest competitor that "Captain Fall" has to deal with upon release, not only due to its dedicated following but also because it drops just one day earlier on July 27.
Although "Captain Fall" will face some stiff competition from other Netflix shows when it hits the streamer, fans of adult animation will be glad to hear that this show is still coming very soon.
What is the plot of Captain Fall?
While we don't know much about the specific storyline of "Captain Fall" Season 1, the series' official description gives us a few clues about what we can expect from the upcoming show.
The Netflix description for "Captain Fall" reads, "A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who's using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them."
The premise itself seems like a perfect setup for an adult animated comedy series, albeit one that strays pretty heavily from the previous work of show creators Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgesen. Since "Norsemen" is set in the year 790 and follows a bumbling group of Vikings in everyday life, it's hard to imagine that the plot lines on "Captain Fall" will be very similar to the duo's most popular show – even if their signature brand of comedy remains intact.
Who is starring in Captain Fall?
Like many Netflix animated comedies, "Captain Fall" boasts a large ensemble cast featuring some prolific voice actors and Hollywood stars. Chief among these is Jason Ritter, who will be voicing the titular series lead, Captain Jonathan Fall. Ritter is most well known for his role as Kevin Gerardi in CBS' "Joan of Arcadia" and for providing the voice of Dipper Pines throughout the beloved Disney animated series "Gravity Falls."
Other big names in the cast for "Captain Fall" include "Law & Order" staple Christopher Meloni as Agent Steel, "Lucifer" and "Spartacus" star Lesley-Ann Brandt as Liza, "Workaholics" co-creator and "Pitch Perfect" star Adam Devine as Tanner, and Anthony Carrigan, who earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for his breakout performance as Noho Hank on HBO's "Barry," as Mr. Tyrant.
Rounding out this cast are Alejandro Edda ("Narcos: Mexico," "Snowfall) as Pedro and Norwegian actor Trond Fausa (Oppenheimer, Norsemen) as Nico, who further cement the immense talent that Netflix is bringing to the table with "Captain Fall."
Is there a trailer for Captain Fall?
Netflix's official YouTube account released the first trailer for "Captain Fall" on June 21, 2023, providing fans with their first glimpse at the unwitting captain and his crew of international smugglers. The trailer begins with a police raid in which several special agents arrest the captain of a cruise liner, with Liza making a call to inform the cartel of the indecent actions.
We're then provided with a brief backstory for Jonathan Fall, and it's here where we learn that he had the lowest entrance exam scores in the Naval Academy's history, and see a small portfolio highlighting his "High Gullibility," "Low Natural Authority," and "High Obliviousness." As it happens, Jonathan's complete lack of skill is precisely what makes him the top candidate for Liza and the cartel –- and they quickly hire him as a replacement fall guy for the captain they lost at the beginning. We're given a brief action sequence in which the ship is attacked by a fleet of helicopters (and the "crew" fires back on them with machine guns), and a scene where Agent Steel examines a whiteboard labeled "Black Market Lethal Boner Medicine."
The trailer gives us much more information about the story of "Captain Fall;" giving us a clear look at who Jonathan Fall is, how he came to be contracted by the cartel, and what kind of obstacles he'll face on the open seas.