Netflix's Captain Fall - Everything You Need To Know

According to Netflix, "Captain Fall" is slated for release on July 28, 2023, and the show's premiere season will contain 10 episodes at 26 minutes apiece, as further stated in a press email from the streamer. This premiere is set nearly three years to the day from when Netflix first announced that they had ordered Season 1 of the show back in July 2020, which was originally pitched as a live-action series before switching to animation.

The mid-summer premiere of "Captain Fall" will force the new series to stack up against other hotly-anticipated Netflix projects set to release in July –- among them, Season 5 of the animated fantasy series "The Dragon Prince," John Boyega and Jamie Foxx's mystery film "They Cloned Tyrone," and Season 3 of "The Witcher," which will be the last season to feature actor Henry Cavill in the titular role. "The Witcher," in particular, will likely be the biggest competitor that "Captain Fall" has to deal with upon release, not only due to its dedicated following but also because it drops just one day earlier on July 27.

Although "Captain Fall" will face some stiff competition from other Netflix shows when it hits the streamer, fans of adult animation will be glad to hear that this show is still coming very soon.