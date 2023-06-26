The Steamy Erotic Comedy Series You Need To Binge On Netflix

"The Naked Director" is one Netflix show you don't want to watch with your parents (or maybe anyone else for that matter). It's a steamy affair right from the get-go. The first episode sees Muranishi find his wife sleeping with another man. Distraught, he partners up with Toshi (Shinnosuke Mitsushima) to begin selling pornographic materials, which puts them in the crosshairs of the Japanese police.

The show's equal parts comedy and drama, so there's a little something for everyone. And while "The Naked Director" didn't pop off majorly in the United States, the reviewers who saw it thoroughly enjoyed it. John Serba of Decider had this to say, "The eight-episode series seeks the sweet spot between wild, almost-slapstick comedy and the technical prowess of American prestige TV – and fearlessly depicts the type of taboo smut that fueled Muranishi's notoriety." The show gets into its sleazy premise right off the bat, so as long as you're not too buttoned-up about seeing ample nudity, it makes for a fun watch.

It appears no third season of "The Naked Director" is in the works, so newcomers to the show can enjoy the two seasons available on Netflix. Just make sure you keep the volume down if other people are in the house.