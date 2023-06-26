The Steamy Erotic Comedy Series You Need To Binge On Netflix
It's safe to say Netflix has a glut of content. The streaming service constantly releases new movies and TV shows, and only some get a decent shake at marketing. For every new season of "Stranger Things" or "The Witcher" that gets a ton of press, many other series fly under the radar, so people really have to seek them out to find a great new binge-watch.
One such series is "The Naked Director." The first season debuted in 2019, with a second following two years later. The Japanese dramedy follows the somewhat true story of Toru Muranishi (Takayuki Yamada), who had big plans for the pornography industry in his country. He had plans to turn the business on its head, putting this show in the same vein as "Boogie Nights" or "The People vs. Larry Flynt." One could even draw parallels between it and "Minx," another extraordinary series worth your time if you don't mind something scandalous. As for "The Naked Director," there are 16 episodes total on Netflix to get through, making this a manageable viewing experience.
The Naked Director is a great mix of a raucous sex comedy and prestige TV
"The Naked Director" is one Netflix show you don't want to watch with your parents (or maybe anyone else for that matter). It's a steamy affair right from the get-go. The first episode sees Muranishi find his wife sleeping with another man. Distraught, he partners up with Toshi (Shinnosuke Mitsushima) to begin selling pornographic materials, which puts them in the crosshairs of the Japanese police.
The show's equal parts comedy and drama, so there's a little something for everyone. And while "The Naked Director" didn't pop off majorly in the United States, the reviewers who saw it thoroughly enjoyed it. John Serba of Decider had this to say, "The eight-episode series seeks the sweet spot between wild, almost-slapstick comedy and the technical prowess of American prestige TV – and fearlessly depicts the type of taboo smut that fueled Muranishi's notoriety." The show gets into its sleazy premise right off the bat, so as long as you're not too buttoned-up about seeing ample nudity, it makes for a fun watch.
It appears no third season of "The Naked Director" is in the works, so newcomers to the show can enjoy the two seasons available on Netflix. Just make sure you keep the volume down if other people are in the house.