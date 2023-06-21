Whatever Happened To Singtrix After Shark Tank?

When entrepreneurs Eric Berkowitz and John Devecka appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2014, they weren't exactly business novices. When he was in his 20s, Devecka created a drumming arcade game in his parents' garage, ultimately using the technology to create the drumming simulator Drumscape with his friend Berkowitz. Crucially, Devecka filed patents for instrument-based video games. A few years later, the duo sold the patents to Activision for its hit game Guitar Hero. "We did very well," Devecka said modestly on "Shark Tank."

For their next enterprise, Singtrix, Devecka and Berkowitz returned to their love of music for a voice-tuning karaoke machine. "Singtrix began with my frustration over not being able to sing backup vocals in my band and not being able to sing in key," Devecka told Authority Magazine. "Trying to solve that problem led me on a path to create technology and products that could turn everyone into a decent singer, including me."

The sharks were immediately impressed with Singtrix, which had already netted $1.2 million in sales. What they couldn't abide by was the co-founders' hefty $30 million valuation with only 1,000 units sold. After the "Shark Tank" sharks lobbed a flurry of alternate deals at the Devecka and Berkowitz, the pair walked away without a handshake.

"In fear of making a mistake and taking a deal, we passed on 4 offers because their equity requirement was a lot more than I anticipated," Devecka said during his Authority Magazine Interview. "That was my mistake, and, in the end, I did regret not doing a deal."

Singtrix exists in earnest today, but a deal might have saved the business from hitting a rocky patch.