TCM Cuts: Trio Of A-List Directors Expected To Voice Opposition To David Zaslav In Phone Call

As studio head honcho David Zaslav keeps making cut after cut within Warner Bros., three of the world's biggest directors are coming together to speak out against the CEO's lack of care towards the preservation of classic cinema.

According to an exclusive report by Indiewire, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson all intend to call Zaslav together to tell him that gutting things like Turner Classic Movies — which, under Zaslav's regime, lost many of its own executives on June 20 — won't end up attracting any directors of their caliber. As Indiewire and others have reported, executives and vice presidents in charge of things like marketing, programming, content strategy, partnerships, and more were laid off, as well as the director of studio production (Anne Wilson) and the president of the TCM film festival Genevieve McGillicuddy.

These three directors, in particular, have personal dies to TCM. Scorsese famously keeps it on in the background while he's editing his films alongside Thelma Schoonmaker, Spielberg has appeared at the festival and in TCM documentaries, and Anderson once referred to the festival — which he also attended — as "holy ground" while speaking to the Los Angeles Times. Clearly, they have personal and professional stakes in keeping things like TCM alive, and their combined power could be enough to talk Zaslav down... hopefully.