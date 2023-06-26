Bloodhounds: How Many Episodes Are There?

Netflix is home to many popular Korean dramas, most recently including action/crime series "Bloodhounds." Of course, in the wake of the massive overseas success of "Squid Game," international Netflix subscribers may be hungrier for quality Korean TV shows than ever before, making the fact that "Bloodhounds" cracked the streaming service's all-important Top 10 list altogether unsurprising.

"Bloodhounds" revolves around best friends Kim Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), both of whom are trained boxers and former Marines. They offer their combined toughness to a morally upright moneylender named Choi Tae-ho (Huh Joon-ho) to help combat his criminal loan shark rival Kim Myeong-gil (Park Sung-woong).

The first season of "Bloodhounds" consists of eight episodes in total, each running roughly 60 minutes in length. Whether or not the show will return for more remains unclear for the time being. Its ending is by all appearances definitive, but, as always, a sizable viewership could serve as sufficient motivation to justify the production of an additional season or seasons. For now, though, "Bloodhounds" consists of eight episodes in its entirety.