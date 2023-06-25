Is One Piece OK For Kids? What Parents Should Know About The Pirate Anime

Despite recent failures of live-action anime adaptations, Netflix refuses to give up. After the big "Cowboy Bebop" problem that resulted in cancelation, the streaming platform has now set its sights on adapting one of the longest-running anime — "One Piece."

There is no time like the present to explore one of the most beloved anime series of all time. The pirate saga that follows Monkey D. Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka) striving to become king of the pirates is still going strong over 20 years after its premiere. But is it appropriate for kids? That is the eternal question parents always ask themselves when their children embark on the overwhelming style of Japanese animation.

The main thing to note is that "One Piece" is part of the Shōnen genre of anime, which are action-filled stories geared towards adolescent boys. Unlike other anime that may feature lots of the adult content parents want to keep their children from, the adventures of the Straw Hats are not very explicit. Shōnen includes brazen fight sequences and raucous dialogue but is generally marketed for kids and does not feature sexual content.

But with any anime, there are some surprises that parents may want to be aware of.