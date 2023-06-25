Is One Piece OK For Kids? What Parents Should Know About The Pirate Anime
Despite recent failures of live-action anime adaptations, Netflix refuses to give up. After the big "Cowboy Bebop" problem that resulted in cancelation, the streaming platform has now set its sights on adapting one of the longest-running anime — "One Piece."
There is no time like the present to explore one of the most beloved anime series of all time. The pirate saga that follows Monkey D. Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka) striving to become king of the pirates is still going strong over 20 years after its premiere. But is it appropriate for kids? That is the eternal question parents always ask themselves when their children embark on the overwhelming style of Japanese animation.
The main thing to note is that "One Piece" is part of the Shōnen genre of anime, which are action-filled stories geared towards adolescent boys. Unlike other anime that may feature lots of the adult content parents want to keep their children from, the adventures of the Straw Hats are not very explicit. Shōnen includes brazen fight sequences and raucous dialogue but is generally marketed for kids and does not feature sexual content.
But with any anime, there are some surprises that parents may want to be aware of.
Mature themes are the most intense part
Shōnen anime includes a large collection of some of the most well-known anime to Western audiences. "Death Note," "Neon Genesis Evangelion," and "Fullmetal Alchemist" are just some titles that are typically the starter pack of anyone getting introduced to the genre. But just because they are geared towards a younger audience doesn't mean they are technically safe for everyone. Recent success "Chainsaw Man" is on the more violent end of the spectrum with many disturbing moments in Season 1.
At times, "One Piece" can also gear towards more mature content. Luffy is a teenager thrown into a world of cutthroat pirates, and he experiences loss as well. For an anime running since 1999, this should be expected. Without major stakes, "One Piece" would lose its power. Luffy and his cohorts are often thrown into life-or-death situations. However, that is the extent of "One Piece" at its worst. At its heart, the series only dabbles in extreme circumstances and is mostly about adventure.
The most intense aspect of the series is the themes presented in the story. Any harrowing content is less about physical depictions and more about how the characters feel. Injected with humor such as Luffy's stretchy limbs due to the devil fruit, it is more comforting than anything else. Parents may need to look out for the odd curse thrown in here and there, but in that regard, they will have to judge for themselves.