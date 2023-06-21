Michael Clarke Duncan Voiced More Of Your Childhood Than You Likely Realized

The late, great Michael Clarke Duncan will surely go down as one of the most recognizable voice actors ever to work the mic. A proper Hollywood star, Duncan had quite an illustrious career, earning an Academy Award nomination for his emotional performance in 1999's "The Green Mile" and appearing in a number of other live-action films from "Daredevil" and "Armageddon" to "Sin City." However, he arguably made an even bigger impact as a voice actor.

Starting in the early 2000s, Duncan began voicing all manner of characters across both TV and film. From supervillains to anthropomorphic animals and everything in between, he built a truly impressive list of credits over just a decade. And that's without even mentioning all of his work in the video game industry. Sadly, Duncan's life was cut short in the summer of 2012. He suffered a heart attack in July of that year and never recovered, ultimately passing away on September 3 at the age of 54.

It's always tragic to see such a talented star gone too soon. But for his fans, Duncan left behind an iconic collection of work that continues to entertain and inspire. If you were a kid growing up in the 2000s, there's hardly any chance you didn't hear his voice on the screen at least a couple of times. In fact, Michael Clarke Duncan voiced more of your childhood than you may realize.