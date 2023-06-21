What Happened To Molly On General Hospital? - The Real Life Reason She Was Recast
As of the May 25 episode of "General Hospital," Holiday Mia Kriegel took over the role of Molly Lansing-Davis from longtime actor Haley Pullos. Just prior to Kriegel's debut, Pullos claimed that she was temporarily sidelined over injuries resulting from a car crash, but details that TMZ published a week later indicate that her exit was the result of an altogether thornier situation.
As it turns out, a report by cops who responded to the incident found Pullos at fault for the accident she referenced when she first announced her departure. This report credits Pullos with jumping a barricade dividing the two sides of a Los Angeles County freeway before colliding with another vehicle. After accompanying her to a hospital, cops found mini tequila bottles in her car and determined that she had been driving under the influence. As a result, she was arrested during her hospital stay.
Cops also told TMZ that Pullos was responsible for a prior hit-and-run crash, and that while at the hospital, she was so aggressive with staff members that they decided to sedate her. In short, then, while recovering from the accident is doubtlessly a contributing factor to Pullos' departure from the role of Molly on "General Hospital," this incident appears to have necessitated her exit for more reasons than just her resultant injuries.
Haley Pullos is still absent for the time being
On June 6, a few weeks after breaking the initial story about her accident, TMZ published a follow-up article revealing that the driver of the car into which Haley Pullos crashed — who survived after sustaining serious injuries — sued the "General Hospital" actor for the costs of his hospital stay and totaled vehicle. The situation keeping Pullos away from "General Hospital," then, doesn't appear to be over, and may not be until this lawsuit is resolved.
Of course, recasting characters is nothing new for the series. Whereas following some of the deaths of certain "General Hospital" actors the show has simply retired their characters, other mainstays have gone through even more than just two different portrayals. For instance, "General Hospital" recast Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer Cassadine in 2021, making him the ninth actor overall to play the character.
For the time being, Holiday Mia Kriegel's presence still seems to be considered temporary, but it's always possible that further developments in the car crash case could sideline Pullos for longer than initially planned.