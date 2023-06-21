What Happened To Molly On General Hospital? - The Real Life Reason She Was Recast

As of the May 25 episode of "General Hospital," Holiday Mia Kriegel took over the role of Molly Lansing-Davis from longtime actor Haley Pullos. Just prior to Kriegel's debut, Pullos claimed that she was temporarily sidelined over injuries resulting from a car crash, but details that TMZ published a week later indicate that her exit was the result of an altogether thornier situation.

As it turns out, a report by cops who responded to the incident found Pullos at fault for the accident she referenced when she first announced her departure. This report credits Pullos with jumping a barricade dividing the two sides of a Los Angeles County freeway before colliding with another vehicle. After accompanying her to a hospital, cops found mini tequila bottles in her car and determined that she had been driving under the influence. As a result, she was arrested during her hospital stay.

Cops also told TMZ that Pullos was responsible for a prior hit-and-run crash, and that while at the hospital, she was so aggressive with staff members that they decided to sedate her. In short, then, while recovering from the accident is doubtlessly a contributing factor to Pullos' departure from the role of Molly on "General Hospital," this incident appears to have necessitated her exit for more reasons than just her resultant injuries.