The Marvel Veteran You Probably Missed On Secret Invasion

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets halfway into its 15th year, it's nothing new for stars to have done double duty. Gemma Chan, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Michelle Yeoh are some of the most notable actors who have played more than one role in the MCU. However, Episode 1 of "Secret Invasion" marks a brief appearance from a star who is well-versed in the world of the MCU and who even turned up in a Marvel movie before Robert Downey Jr. put on his iconic iron suit.

Following Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) reunion with Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), the former head of SHIELD returns to his hideout to snoop on his acquaintance's meeting alongside Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Agent Hill (Cobie Smulders). The three see Falsworth talking to a man named Derrik. While it's hard to see his face thanks to the fancy holographic surveillance, the character is played by notable Scottish actor Tony Curran.

While Whovians might recognize him as Vincent Van Gogh, this actually marks Curran's fifth appearance in a Marvel project. Facing off with shape-shifting aliens shouldn't be an issue for him, having already been a member of vampiric hunters, a government agent, a god-king, and a feared gangster.