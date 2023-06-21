The Marvel Veteran You Probably Missed On Secret Invasion
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets halfway into its 15th year, it's nothing new for stars to have done double duty. Gemma Chan, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Michelle Yeoh are some of the most notable actors who have played more than one role in the MCU. However, Episode 1 of "Secret Invasion" marks a brief appearance from a star who is well-versed in the world of the MCU and who even turned up in a Marvel movie before Robert Downey Jr. put on his iconic iron suit.
Following Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) reunion with Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), the former head of SHIELD returns to his hideout to snoop on his acquaintance's meeting alongside Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Agent Hill (Cobie Smulders). The three see Falsworth talking to a man named Derrik. While it's hard to see his face thanks to the fancy holographic surveillance, the character is played by notable Scottish actor Tony Curran.
While Whovians might recognize him as Vincent Van Gogh, this actually marks Curran's fifth appearance in a Marvel project. Facing off with shape-shifting aliens shouldn't be an issue for him, having already been a member of vampiric hunters, a government agent, a god-king, and a feared gangster.
Tony Curran faced Blade, mutants, Malekith, and the Punisher before Secret Invasion
Long before he was having secret meetings with Sonya Falsworth, Tony Curran first branched into the world of Marvel by way of Guillermo del Toro's blood-soaked sequel spectacular, "Blade II." There he played Priest, a vampire and member of the Bloodpack, a team that had been trained to kill the daywalker (Wesley Snipes) only to join him to face new bloodsuckers. Flash-forward to 2011, and Curran had a very small role as Man in Black Suit Agent in "X: First Class." In 2013, however, he took the throne of Asgard as Bor, father of Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and grandfather of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) himself in "Thor: The Dark World."
After this brief stint in the MCU, Curran showed up on "Daredevil" three years later, as high-ranking gangster Finn Cooley, who thought going after Frank Castle, aka the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), for some revenge was a smart idea. Spoilers — it absolutely was not. Currently, Curran's time as Derrik is only listed as a single episode on IMDb, but you know how these Marvel shows can keep their cards close to their chest, especially one with "secret" in the title. We'll have to see if Curran makes a comeback as Derrik — or a Skrull who looks like him — when "Secret Invasion" sneaks back onto screens next week.