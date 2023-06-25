Whatever Happened To Madeleine Stowe?

For a period in the 1990s, actress Madeleine Stowe was a major Hollywood star. The California native, who began her career on network television in the late 1970s, rose to fame on the strength of '80s-era hits like the comedy "Stakeout," but hit her stride as both a performer and a box office draw at the midpoint of the 1990s with such blockbusters as "The Last of the Mohicans" and Terry Gilliam's "12 Monkeys," as well as critically acclaimed independent and arthouse fare like Robert Altman's Oscar-nominated ensemble drama "Short Cuts." But by the end of the 1990s, Stowe had virtually dropped out of movie audiences' view, and within a few years, was all but absent from the film and television business.

The reality behind the ebb and flow of Stowe's acting career is less anchored in the success or failure of any particular project than it is with her desire to provide a normal life for her daughter, May, with husband and fellow actor Brian Benben. As it turns out, such '90s projects made her an in-demand performer when she returned via several small-screen vehicles. Below, a breakdown of what Madeleine Stowe has been doing in the decades since.