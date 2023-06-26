The Walking Dead: What Happened To Tyler James Williams' Noah?

After Noah's sad end on "The Walking Dead," Tyler James Williams spoke to Collider about filming his last scene among the living. Overall, it was an experience full of mixed feelings due to the practical and emotional impacts of it all.

"Getting eaten by a zombie technically? Very difficult. Very, very difficult," he explained to the publication, recalling numerous squibs having to pop at just the right times and the struggle of reacting to pretend zombie bites. Not only is this difficult to make look natural, but on the whole, Williams wasn't feeling much emotion throughout the scene anyway. That is until he got a look at the screaming bust of himself needed for the moment, which was so uncomfortably lifelike that it made him struggle a bit.

Additionally, Williams explained that there was something of a mourning process upon filming Noah's demise. He'd never had one of his on-screen counterparts die off, so it was a lot for him to process. He said, "It was a mourning process that came immediately after we [called cut]. Because there's only one take at that. You only get one." At the same time, Williams considers his very first on-screen death to be special, especially taking into account the bonding experience it was with the other cast and crew members involved.

Many characters came and went throughout the 11 seasons of "The Walking Dead," and thanks to his life and death, Noah stands among some of the most memorable of them all.