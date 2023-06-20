And Just Like That: David Eigenberg's Hearing Informed A Controversial Steve Story

Turns out, one of the least popular storylines from the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That" — which is really saying something — was inspired by an actor's real life.

To say fans were put off when David Eigenberg's sweet, loving Steve Brady, husband to Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), became a doddering, hard-of-hearing dope in the revival is to put it lightly. According to two of the show's writers, though, it was inspired by Eigenberg's real-life struggle with ongoing hearing loss.

Writers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, who also worked on the original series, told Vanity Fair that Eigenberg spoke to showrunner Michael Patrick King about his hearing issues, and it all started there. "When [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] reconnected with David Eigenberg about the show, the very first thing that David said was, 'I got hearing aids.' It was literally what he led with," Zuritsky revealed. "That actually wound up being Steve's tone about his aging [in the show]."

Zuritsky went on to confirm that it has nothing to do with how anyone feels about either Eigenberg or Steve as a character: "Everyone on the show, every single person, loves David Eigenberg as a human being," she said. "We love him as an actor. We love Steve. We are really invested in the Steve-ness of him. He's so full of life, and the Steves out there are good guys."