The Ending Of The Breakfast Club Explained

If there's one thing they knew how to do well in the 1980s, it was to make coming-of-age movies that the teenage market found hard to resist — and director John Hughes reliably hit the bullseye time after time. Released in 1985, "The Breakfast Club" doesn't have motorbike riding, rock n' roll loving vampires like "The Lost Boys," or a time-traveling teen everyman like "Back to the Future." It doesn't have the masterful plot of "The Goonies" or the gravitas of "Stand by Me" or "The Outsiders," but what it does have is uncompromising realism and a motley crew of characters that almost every teen on the planet could relate to.

"The Breakfast Club" is a simple tale of five seemingly different teenagers who spend a day in detention together and gradually realize they're not so different from one another after all. Hughes' genius is to take teenage archetypes such as the rebel without a pause, the awkward misfit, the nice guy nerd, the wholesome jock, and the high school sweetheart, and give them unique voices and personalities. He then forces them to interact and acknowledge what really differentiates and defines them. Let's set the table and tuck into all the dazzling delights the ending of "The Breakfast Club" has to offer.