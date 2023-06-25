Sex And The City: Carrie Could Have Been Played By Two Other Actresses

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City", but the HBO hit almost had a very different leading lady. While Parker made the role of the fashionable New York writer her own, two of her eventual co-stars also auditioned for the part 25 years ago.

In an interview with the "And Just Like That ... The Writer's Room" podcast, Kristin Davis revealed that she was asked to read for the Carrie Bradshaw role and that she actually had to tell series creator Darren Star that she was wrong for the part. Davis noted that in the original script, Carrie was totally rough around the edges and she knew she couldn't play such a character. She also pointed to a line in the pilot that described Carrie as an unlikely combination of Heather Locklear and Dorothy Parker. "And I was like, 'That is adorable, but I can't play that part. Like, what [are] you thinking?'" Davis recalled. She instead petitioned for the role of art gallery guru Charlotte York after telling Star that she related to that character more.

Eventual SATC star Cynthia Nixon revealed that she also read for the lead role as Carrie but was promptly rejected. "I auditioned and they were like, 'Yeah, not so much,'" Nixon said on the podcast. Months later, she officially landed the life-changing role of lawyer Miranda Hobbes.

In the end, Kim Cattrall rounded out the cast as Samantha Jones for the show about four Cosmo-drinking New York friends looking for love, usually in all the wrong places.