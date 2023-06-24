Where To Watch The Whale At Home

Given how many people already spend money every month on streaming services, it's understandable if some prefer to wait until it's available for free on one of those as opposed to renting it. Despite the fact "The Whale" came out in theaters in the United States in December 2022, the film still hasn't landed on a streaming platform yet. However, it would make the most sense for it to end up on Max. A24, the distributor behind "The Whale," made a deal with the streaming service, then called HBO Max, in the summer of 2022 for most of its movies to go there, so it makes sense this one would follow suit.

There are exceptions. A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which won best picture at the 2023 Academy Awards, is available to stream on Showtime as opposed to Max, so there's always a chance it could wind up elsewhere.

In the wake of the pandemic, many movies have gone to streaming between 45 and 60 days after a theatrical release. "The Whale" is taking its time getting there, but there are numerous other avenues to take, including purchasing a physical copy on DVD or Blu-ray.