Who Did Eliana Ghen Play In Cobra Kai?

"Cobra Kai" has showcased a host of talented actors in various roles over the years. However, some performers in the Netflix series leave a more lasting impression than others. Eliana Ghen is one such talented actress, having contributed her abilities to the "Karate Kid" spin-off. For some fans, though, it might not be immediately clear what character she played in the series.

In "Cobra Kai" Season 5, Episode 3, aptly titled "Playing with Fire," Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) finds out he might be having a baby with Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio). While Johnny isn't afraid to get in a karate fight, being a dad is something he is absolutely not prepared to endure. Like any good warrior preparing for a new challenge, he goes on a quest for answers and ends up on a website called "Parents4U," where he finds a video titled "10 Ways to Make Sure You Are Prepared for Your Child." Once the video starts, motivating music begins to play in the background, and viewers are shown a montage of Johnny preparing for his new child, from cradling a six-pack like a baby to clearing out unhealthy foods and removing negative influences from his environment. His sensei in this tutorial is a woman named Tiffany, played by Eliana Ghen.

There is no denying that Ghen's performance as a baby expert was pretty convincing, and it really shouldn't come as a surprise given what the actress has accomplished so far.