Batman: The Animated Series - Why FOX Shot Down And Banned One Powerful Episode

"Batman: The Animated Series" is, in the eyes of many, the definitive adaptation of the Caped Crusader's corner of the DC Universe, and for good reason. It has action, drama, legendary villains, and unforgettable locales, all wrapped in a retro-futuristic aesthetic. The program also drifts into pretty mature territory from time to time, with plenty of brutal deaths and shocking moments to go around. At the same time, Fox executives weren't afraid to put their collective foot down when they felt Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and the rest of the team went too far.

For example, Fox shut down a fascinating concept for an episode, titled "The One and Only Gun Story" in its first draft. The episode would've followed the "life" of the infamous gun that was ultimately used to kill Thomas (Richard Moll, Kevin Conroy) and Martha Wayne (Adrienne Barbeau) on that fateful night in Gotham City's Crime Alley. We'd see where else it ended up after that pivotal moment in Bruce Wayne's (Conroy) life and how its very existence impacts him. "Batman: The Animated Series" writer and producer Alan Burnett told Den of Geek that Fox Kids considered the plot "a little bit too much," so the episode was scrapped.

While it may not have worked for a kid-oriented show, the concept behind "The One and Only Gun Story" is fascinating and powerful. Thankfully, other pieces of Batman-centric media haven't held back when it comes to showcasing the weapon's significance.