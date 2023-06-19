Netflix's Tex Mex Motors: Why Do So Many People Think It's Fake - And Is It?

Car aficionados looking for their next Netflix binge-watch will want to turn their attention to "Tex Mex Motors." It's a new reality series following six people in El Paso, Texas who are on a mission to restore old cars and sell them at a tidy profit. Plenty of drama ensues with the team tracking down vehicles, finding the right parts to fix them, and locating potential buyers. But as is the case with many reality shows, viewers wonder if what they're seeing is actually real.

It's a genuine feat for a reality show to be largely truthful, and the likes of "Below Deck" and "Deadliest Catch" have achieved that. On the other hand, others have been revealed to be substantially fake, with writers and producers intervening to tell a more dramatic story. As such, it may not come as a surprise to see many online assuming "Tex Mex Motors" is fake.

Many Redditors seem to think the show misrepresents itself, like u/americanista915 claiming, "Unfortunately they have no connection to [El Paso] and the shop was a pop up shop. They filmed it here but it's not EP people involved from what I've seen." However, another user chimes in, "Scooter is local. Used to be a news photographer for a couple of the TV stations. Some of the crew was local." Others, like u/300BLK-IS-KING, have qualms with what the show portrays: "First scene with the 'Mexican police' is staged. Every 'negotiation' the buyer comes up not just a grand or two, but several thousand." So what's going on with "Tex Mex Motors?"