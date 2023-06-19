Heartstopper: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?

Netflix had a huge hit on its hands when the first season of "Heartstopper" dropped in 2022. Many viewers connected with the coming-of-age comedy-drama that centered on a young gay boy who falls in love with one of his classmates. The first season was such a hit that Netflix renewed it for two more, with "Heartstopper" Season 2 hitting people's screens on August 3.

There's a ton of anticipation for how the relationship between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) will play out in these episodes, and a clip of the first scene of Season 2 came out on YouTube on June 17. It comes complete with an introduction from some of the other cast members and ends with the revelation there will be eight episodes as part of Season 2, which is the same number the first had. The second season also follows in the first's footsteps by having most of the episodes be simple singular words that don't give away too much as to what will transpire later this year.