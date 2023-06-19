Heartstopper: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?
Netflix had a huge hit on its hands when the first season of "Heartstopper" dropped in 2022. Many viewers connected with the coming-of-age comedy-drama that centered on a young gay boy who falls in love with one of his classmates. The first season was such a hit that Netflix renewed it for two more, with "Heartstopper" Season 2 hitting people's screens on August 3.
There's a ton of anticipation for how the relationship between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) will play out in these episodes, and a clip of the first scene of Season 2 came out on YouTube on June 17. It comes complete with an introduction from some of the other cast members and ends with the revelation there will be eight episodes as part of Season 2, which is the same number the first had. The second season also follows in the first's footsteps by having most of the episodes be simple singular words that don't give away too much as to what will transpire later this year.
Heartstopper Season 2 begins in a happy place
"Heartstopper" Season 2 opens with pure serotonin. The first scene of the season consists of Charlie joyously texting his new boyfriend, Nick, while pop music plays. It's a fun, flirty conversation with Charlie overjoyed at where his life is, and it concludes with the two boys ending up at school, with Nick surprising Charlie by covering his eyes behind him. It's similar to the Season 1 intro but much happier, and fans are eating it up online.
As if that wasn't enough, the video ends with the reveal of what all eight episodes of Season 2 will be titled. They include "Out," "Family," "Promise," "Challenge," "Heat," "Truth / Dare," "Sorry," and "Perfect." The titles don't really give anything away, but the upcoming season will inevitably focus a good deal on the burgeoning relationship between the two central characters as well as fleshing out more of the supporting cast.
There's a ton of material to pull from the graphic novels "Heartstopper" is based on. Hopefully, this is one Netflix series that goes on for quite some time.