It's Always Sunny Season 16 Teased 'Old Frank' At Just The Right Time

Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) has become so integral to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" it's easy to forget he wasn't introduced until after the first season. When he first came onto the show, he was an eccentric businessman who became fascinated by the gang's lifestyle and decided to live in squalor with them, despite having access to a ton of money he'd use to fund various shenanigans. As the seasons have gone on, he's become more deranged and absurd. One poignant quote that sums up the character well is, "Well, I don't know how many years on this Earth I got left. I'm gonna get real weird with it."

It's an impressive accomplishment the show's on Season 16, and it's clear there's plenty of gas left in the tank. But Season 16 also demonstrates how the show hasn't forgotten Frank's roots, and he hasn't completely lost his mind yet. The first episode of the new season, "The Gang Inflates," opens with the gang discussing inflation, with Frank explaining to everyone what exactly inflation is. It's a thorough, concise discussion that can take viewers by surprise that Frank still has that much of his mind left.

But it also makes sense. Frank was a successful businessman, so he'd understand inflation better than anyone, at least at Paddy's Pub. He may be willing to dress up in a cheetah suit from time to time, but he's also incredibly smart. And returning Frank to his roots may be what's best for the sitcom after all these years.