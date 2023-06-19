Why New Girl's Cast Thinks Their Characters Would Thrive During A Pandemic

It's been five long years since the loft was cleared out, and that "New Girl" Jess (Zooey Deschanel), along with the rest of her roommates, left it and some incredible episodes behind. It's ironic then, that after looking back on the show, the creator and cast of the hit sitcom believe their legendary spot and the group's roommate situation would've made living through a pandemic no problem at all.

Speaking on a reunion hosted by Variety, "New Girl" creator Elizabeth Meriwether explained that a lockdown would've been manageable for Jessica Day and her pals, given that most of their antics took place within the loft. "Our show was essentially about five people who never left their house and all hung out together, so I think our characters would actually be pretty happy just hanging out," theorized Meriwether. However, there was one exception to the group that she thinks might not have made it all the way to the other side — intermittent star and roommate Coach, played by Damon Wayans Jr. "But then somebody would die, maybe. Probably Damon would die."

Of course, having spent seven years in their respective roles, Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris all had solid predictions as to where their "New Girl" counterparts would be when the world was forced to stay indoors. Surprisingly none of them involved recurring games of "True American" or watching a bizarre puppet show, "Poppycock Palace," on a loop.