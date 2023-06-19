Reed Richards Got His Mr. Fantastic Codename In A Surprisingly Heartfelt Way

As Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four have remained one of the most recognizable supergroups in comics since their 1961 debut. Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm — also known as Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, and The Thing, respectively — have become pop culture icons over the decades. So why is it, then, that Reed is the only one who calls himself Fantastic?

Sue's Invisible Woman moniker is fitting, as is Johnny's Human Torch. Ben taking on the label of The Thing, while feeling needlessly cruel, makes some sense as he no longer resembles anything close to human. But instead of following his colleagues' leads and going with a name like Mr. Stretchy or Rubber Man, Reed went straight to Fantastic.

Although the choice initially seems driven by an ego big enough to rival Tony Stark's, it is later revealed that the name is a touching callback to the moment when Reed first realized he loved Sue. In 2010's "Fantastic Four in...Ataque Del M.O.D.O.K.!," we see a flashback to when Reed installed a sound system for Sue, adding some upgrades along the way. Sue is so impressed with the work that she coins the Mister Fantastic title. The moment was so pivotal to Reed that it would help to define the rest of his life.