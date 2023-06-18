Jessica Chastain Did Crimson Peak For One Reason (And One Person)

Jessica Chastain embodied Edith Cushing's (Mia Wasikowska) deranged adversary, Lucille Sharpe, for Guillermo del Toro's film, "Crimson Peak." Edith soon becomes aware that her sister-in-law's poised and polished demeanor is a facade when Lucille allows her mask to slip, as she desperately clings to her family's mansion and her brother, Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston).

During a 2015 interview with ScreenRant, Chastain shared why she wanted to become a "Crimson Peak" cast member. She noted she portrayed Annie in the del Toro-produced movie "Mama" before being cast as Lucille. The actress explained that she enjoyed del Toro's personality and the unexpected way he presents movie monsters. "I really like him as a filmmaker and I really like him as a person. I think his imagination is incredible and I also love the compassion that he has for his monsters in his fairy tales," said Chastain.

She also shared that she appreciated how Edith and Lucille were written. In addition, Chastain stated she trusted the "Shape of Water" director to give her character enough humanity and complexity to explain her evil ways. "[A]nother good thing, if I'm going to play Lucille, Guillermo's the one to do that with because he's going to make sure that it's not just this flat archetype of a character. He's going to make a really layered and – you can kind of understand where she's coming from to make her what she is," stated Chastain.