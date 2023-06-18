That '70s Show's 'Laurie Is The Devil' Theory Is Way Wilder Than 'Eric's In A Coma'
"That 70s Show" ran from 1998 until 2006 and, like any popular long-running show, spawned its share of fan theories. One Eric Forman (Topher Grace) theory claimed he was actually in a coma for the duration of the series after being injured in a tornado in Season 1. While that would explain some of the wilder plot developments of "That 70s Show" and an anomaly regarding the dates on the license plates shown during the show's opening sequence, it's fairly outlandish for a series that is mostly relatively grounded in reality.
But one older fan theory is even more supernatural, unconventional, and downright outrageous. It actually suggests that Eric's sister Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly) is the devil incarnate. Before dismissing the theory outright, let's consider carefully some key bits of evidence from the show's eight seasons.
The theory was put forth about a decade ago on the r/That70sshow subreddit by a user who has since deleted their account but tried hard to make a strong case for Laurie being an agent for Satan, if not the actual dark lord herself. They point out that Laurie was born with a tail, which Eric reveals in Season 2, Episode 22, "Jackie Moves On." They also refer to a moment earlier in Season 2 where Laurie adopts a Satanic voice and conjures images of the devil while in a testy conversation with Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher). The user also talks about the character's general lack of emotions. "Fact: Eric and Donna seem genuinely surprised that she shows emotion and concern for someone other than herself."
In Season 3, Episode 7, "Baby Fever," when Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) hands off a neighbor's young child for her to babysit for the night, Eric jokes that it's just in time for one of Laurie's "black masses."
One late Season 2 episode gives off strong devilish vibes
One late Season 2 episode features two scenes that hilariously appear to support the assertion that Laurie Forman is the devil. Season 2, Episode 23, "Holy Crap," focuses on Kitty's struggles to persuade the rest of her family to attend church against their will. In one scene, she has a daydream where the family arrives at the gates of heaven together where Saint Peter (Mac Davis) and Laurie seem to have an uncommon familiarity with each other, exchanging knowing glances.
Later in the episode, Kitty invites Pastor Dave (Kevin McDonald) to the Forman house to talk with the family. Laurie shamelessly flirts with the handsome young clergyman in front of her mother and brother, making for one of the series' more awkward moments. In the following scene, during a game of gin rummy, the scarlet-clad Laurie plays a hand of 6-6-6, prompting Dave to quietly excuse himself from the Formans' kitchen and return to the church, presumably to cleanse his soul from the evil he has been exposed to.
Setting aside the clear imagery presented in "Holy Crap," Laurie indulges in the seven deadly sins on a consistent basis throughout the series, seemingly favoring lust above the others (at least if her brother's teasing is to be taken at face value.) While promiscuity alone does not make her Satan, the constant joking that she is the devil at least suggests that the show's writers greatly enjoyed the running gag and the over-the-top symbolism.