That '70s Show's 'Laurie Is The Devil' Theory Is Way Wilder Than 'Eric's In A Coma'

"That 70s Show" ran from 1998 until 2006 and, like any popular long-running show, spawned its share of fan theories. One Eric Forman (Topher Grace) theory claimed he was actually in a coma for the duration of the series after being injured in a tornado in Season 1. While that would explain some of the wilder plot developments of "That 70s Show" and an anomaly regarding the dates on the license plates shown during the show's opening sequence, it's fairly outlandish for a series that is mostly relatively grounded in reality.

But one older fan theory is even more supernatural, unconventional, and downright outrageous. It actually suggests that Eric's sister Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly) is the devil incarnate. Before dismissing the theory outright, let's consider carefully some key bits of evidence from the show's eight seasons.

The theory was put forth about a decade ago on the r/That70sshow subreddit by a user who has since deleted their account but tried hard to make a strong case for Laurie being an agent for Satan, if not the actual dark lord herself. They point out that Laurie was born with a tail, which Eric reveals in Season 2, Episode 22, "Jackie Moves On." They also refer to a moment earlier in Season 2 where Laurie adopts a Satanic voice and conjures images of the devil while in a testy conversation with Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher). The user also talks about the character's general lack of emotions. "Fact: Eric and Donna seem genuinely surprised that she shows emotion and concern for someone other than herself."

In Season 3, Episode 7, "Baby Fever," when Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) hands off a neighbor's young child for her to babysit for the night, Eric jokes that it's just in time for one of Laurie's "black masses."