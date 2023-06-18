The Flash Tries (And Fails) To Outrace Marvel's Best X-Men Movie Moments

In "The Flash," Barry goes on a rescue mission for Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) to evacuate a collapsing hospital. Batman (Ben Affleck) can't help because he's a little busy stopping a global pandemic. Naturally, there's a room on the top floor packed with babies, a therapy dog, and one understandably concerned nurse. Before Barry can save them, though, the building collapses, and the nurse, the dog, and every single one of those poor babies tumble straight through a pane of glass and out over an expanse of nothingness.

Enter the Flash. Time slows down, and he stares up in horror as the infants free fall. Functionally, the scene serves the same purpose as the scenes in 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" franchise. It shows how much the Flash can accomplish in a matter of seconds. And while it nails that aspect of the scene and even shows how silly the Flash is with his abilities, it falls flat in comparison to what's come before.

If you haven't seen "The Flash" yet, then you won't know just how unsettling the CGI really is ... it makes everything it touches appear rubbery, like Tim Allen's Toy Santa character in "The Santa Clause 2," or like every single character in "The Polar Express." In conjunction with the staging, which is very clearly attempting to be funny, the results are somewhere smack dab in the middle of the uncanny valley. You have not known fear until you've watched a swarm of CGI babies stare you down.