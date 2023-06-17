When Harry Met Sally: One Scene 'Perfectly Sums Up The Movie' - Here's Why It Was Cut

More than three decades after its initial release, the romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally" remains one of the signature films of its genre, with 91% and 89% approval ratings from critics and audiences, respectively, at Rotten Tomatoes. It features such memorable moments as Sally's famous deli scene and a memorable debate about whether a heterosexual man and woman can truly be friends without sex getting in the way of the friendship.

Nora Ephron, who wrote the film, said there was another scene she penned for the original draft that she felt perfectly summed up the movie's message, but also had to admit that it did not belong in the final version. Insider reported that her 2012 book, "The Most of Nora Ephron," contained notes from the making of the film, including some that referenced a scene where Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) discuss writing a movie about their path to romance, which begins as a friendship and develops mostly through deep and meaningful conversations.

In the deleted scene, Sally puts forth the idea for the hypothetical film. "Two people become friends at the end of the next major relationship of their lives and get each other to the next major relationship of their lives," Sally says, according to the script. Harry initially objects that it doesn't sound like a typical Hollywood blockbuster proposal, saying, "We don't do anything visual. We just sit in restaurants and talk, or we sit on the phone and talk, or we sit in your apartment or my apartment and talk."

In the end, Ephron decided to scrap the scene after deciding that it was a bit too on-the-nose to be included in the film.