The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace: Over 10 Million Watched This Real-Life Horror Show

"The Curious Case of Natalia Grace" has drawn in so many viewers that continuing the story was an obvious choice. The six-episode series covers several disturbing allegations, such as domestic abuse in the household, but at the end of it all, a mystery remains. Was Natalia the villain the Barnetts painted her to be? Or was she a victim in her own right? These are questions that may be answered in "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks."

"Natalia will share her side of the story of what happened behind the closed doors of the Barnett family home and address allegations against her head on," the statement for Warner Bros. Discovery reads. "After years of being cloaked under a gag order due to the subsequent legal proceedings around the 2019 arrest of her adoptive parents, Natalia has been unable to tell her story." The two-hour follow-up documentary will tell the story from Natalia's perspective, who has stated that the Barnett family wasn't entirely truthful. Claiming that Natalia was an adult who was trying to kill them, the adoptive family effectively abandoned the girl they were supposed to be in charge of.

Since then, she was adopted by another family who maintains that Natalia has not had any episodes and is actually a teenager at present. Viewers will have to decide for themselves what the truth is when the special airs in the summer of 2023.