Heartstopper: Things Get Extra Cute In The First Clip From Season 2

In an entertainment landscape dominated by superheroes, transforming robots, and all kinds of properties that have been around for decades, sometimes it's nice to go back to the basics. That's exactly what Netflix's "Heartstopper" is all about, giving subscribers a romantic comedy-drama focused on young lovers Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). While they go through their ups and downs throughout the first season, the hectic and stressful lives of the two Truham Grammar High School students eventually calm down, allowing their relationship to properly flourish.

"Heartstopper" Season 1 released on Netflix on April 22, 2022, providing viewers with eight total episodes to enjoy. It may not have reached the heights of Netflix originals like "Stranger Things" or "Tiger King," but the series managed to develop a sizable fanbase — one including readers of the Alice Oseman-created webcomic and graphic novel it's based on. Thus, Netflix opted to renew "Heartstopper" for two more seasons, with the second one set to arrive on the streaming platform very soon.

To remind "Heartstopper" fans that more episodes are on the way, Netflix just dropped a sweet clip from Season 2, Episode 1.