Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker Won't Be Making An Elon Musk Episode Any Time Soon

"Black Mirror" returns with its sixth season, and with it comes five new episodes of technological and societal terror. The anthology series has made it a habit to hold up a mirror (no pun intended) to the darkest parts of humanity and show what might happen if people continue disassociating from what makes us all human. From social media to ever-present surveillance, "Black Mirror" has seemingly tackled it all, so it wouldn't be out of the question for a future episode to satirize a guy who's pretty much "Black Mirror" incarnate.

Elon Musk is many things. He's one of the wealthiest people on the planet, CEO of Tesla, and CTO of Twitter. He has a lot of power linked to technological systems that are part of people's daily lives, so it wouldn't be out of the question for "Black Mirror" to have an episode examining a Musk copycat. However, it sounds like series creator Charlie Brooker isn't interested in taking that step. Brooker spoke with Financial Times about a potential Musk episode, and he claimed shows like "Succession" have already skewered the rich and powerful. He's also not a fan of Musk's brand of comedy due to how he "punches down."

It's probably all for the best. Elon Musk is already busy bringing the world closer to "Black Mirror" in real life anyway.