Who Plays Fabiola Torres In Never Have I Ever?

The emergence of Netflix as a major player in the TV world and the flag-bearer of the medium's ongoing streaming age has been analyzed to the ends of the earth and back over the course of the past decade. But one aspect of Netflix's rise that can be counted as a pretty unambiguous net positive is the space it has afforded to once-marginalized creators to tell their stories and find an audience that traditional TV might not have been interested in courting.

The teen dramedy series "Never Have I Ever" is arguably the most shining example of this. The show, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, is primarily inspired by Kaling's own experiences growing up Indian American in the United States, and it gradually became one of Netflix's most winning offerings thanks to its smart, delicate writing, its unassuming diversity of underrepresented teen perspectives, and its incredible cast of young performers. Among those, one of the show's MVPs is undoubtedly the actress who plays Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) close friend and robotics whiz Fabiola Torres: Lee Rodriguez, for whom "Never Have I Ever" has been a breakthrough role.