Where To Watch Based On A True Story
There's a special delight in being a fan of an artist who manages to defy expectations, and fans of Kaley Cuoco must be beaming with pride right about now. From her early days of playing trouble teen Bridget Hennessy on ABC's "8 Simple Rules" and voicing the titular pooch on Disney Channel's "Brandy & Mr. Whiskers," it always seemed like the actor had the potential to go far.
After boarding the CBS mega-hit "The Big Bang Theory" as Penny and becoming a worldwide superstar over the course of the show's 12 seasons, she boasted more career success than most TV actors of her generation. After "The Big Bang Theory" ended, Cuoco showed that she had no plans of winding down, taking on lead acting and executive producing roles on "Harley Quinn" and "The Flight Attendant," which proved she was an even better and more versatile actor than audiences gave her credit for.
Cuoco's newest project, "Based on a True Story," brings her together with another underrated TV up-and-comer, Chris Messina, in a dark and twisty comedy-thriller series that takes satirical aim at the true crime podcast frenzy. If one is looking to give the show a chance, the first season is available to stream in its entirety on Peacock.
Based on a True Story can be streamed on Peacock
Created by Craig Rosenberg, "Based on a True Story" is the newest original series from Peacock. The show stars Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as Ava and Nathan Bartlett, an unhappy Los Angeles couple expecting their first child. Their respective careers as a realtor and a tennis player-turned-coach bring them little satisfaction or financial respite. Like many Americans, Cuoco's Ava is an inveterate consumer of true crime media, and when their new plumber, Matt Pierce (Tom Bateman), turns out to have a possible connection to a wave of recent serial killings, the couple decides to bet it all on starting their own podcast to investigate the case.
The first season of "Based on a True Story" has eight episodes, and all of those episodes are available as part of Peacock's exclusive library. In other words, the only current way to stream "Based on a True Story" is if one has a Peacock subscription.
If one is not presently subscribed to Peacock, the streamer's plans are currently starting at $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a full-year package. For subscribers, Peacock has both an app and a website where its content library can be streamed.