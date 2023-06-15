Where To Watch Based On A True Story

There's a special delight in being a fan of an artist who manages to defy expectations, and fans of Kaley Cuoco must be beaming with pride right about now. From her early days of playing trouble teen Bridget Hennessy on ABC's "8 Simple Rules" and voicing the titular pooch on Disney Channel's "Brandy & Mr. Whiskers," it always seemed like the actor had the potential to go far.

After boarding the CBS mega-hit "The Big Bang Theory" as Penny and becoming a worldwide superstar over the course of the show's 12 seasons, she boasted more career success than most TV actors of her generation. After "The Big Bang Theory" ended, Cuoco showed that she had no plans of winding down, taking on lead acting and executive producing roles on "Harley Quinn" and "The Flight Attendant," which proved she was an even better and more versatile actor than audiences gave her credit for.

Cuoco's newest project, "Based on a True Story," brings her together with another underrated TV up-and-comer, Chris Messina, in a dark and twisty comedy-thriller series that takes satirical aim at the true crime podcast frenzy. If one is looking to give the show a chance, the first season is available to stream in its entirety on Peacock.