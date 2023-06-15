House Of The Dragon Showrunner Says Season 2 Will Be More Like Classic Game Of Thrones

"House of the Dragon" Season 2 is still a ways off at this point, but showrunner Ryan Condal dropped some major info about what we can expect from the show's sophomore effort.

Alongside showrunners from buzzy series like "Yellowjackets" and "Andor," Condal spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in a roundtable discussion (all of them happened to not be working at the moment thanks to the ongoing WGA strike, after all). When asked what creative leaps he think he can take in Season 2, Condal said that a major development in Season 1 has allowed him much more freedom.

"I mean, we replaced almost the entire cast in the sixth episode," Condal points out. "The second season will be more of the rhythms of storytelling in Game of Thrones that people are used to: multiple points of view, this person's over here, that person's over there. There are obviously big story moves and twists to come, but I feel like oddly the bold move — which was something that George insisted upon from the beginning — is that we had to cover 20 years of history to get people to where these women start the story, have children of their own who have now grown up to be at least of fighting or dragon-riding age. That was the big ask of the audience. We figured if we could get through season one and get people to watch, we would have them. Now it's a thing. People are paying attention."