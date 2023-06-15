Black Mirror Season 6: Why Stuart From Episode 2 Looks So Familiar

The second episode of the sixth season of "Black Mirror," titled "Loch Henry," is more based in realism than a typical episode of the tech-centric horror anthology series — but that doesn't make it any less effective. It's a tense, tricky hour of television centered around a largely vacant Scottish town, Loch Henry, that was once a hotspot for tourists... but that all changed when the town was hit with a series of disappearances and brutal murders, tanking the local economy for years. This all ends up changing when Davis (Samuel Blenkin) brings his American girlfriend Pia (Myha'la Herrold) head to the town to visit his mother Janet (Monica Dolan) and uncover a deeply unsettling revelation about those murders.

In the middle all of this is Daniel Portman's Stuart, an old friend of Davis who runs the town pub and is more than happy to help Pia and Davis as they investigate the scene of the crime. So who is Daniel Portman, and where have you seen him before? Well, if you're a fan of "Game of Thrones," you'll definitely remember Portman from his scene-stealing supporting turn.