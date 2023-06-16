Small Details You Missed In Extraction 2

In 2020, "Avengers" star Chris Hemsworth snagged another iconic role when he slipped into the boots of Tyler Rake, the mercenary hero in "Extraction," the Netflix original directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo. Full of heart-pounding action, the film takes us on a wild ride through the criminal underworld a half a world away, as Rake goes on a mission to save the son of an infamous drug kingpin. Now, the adrenaline-fueled story continues in 2023 with "Extraction 2." Hargrave is back at the helm and Hemsworth returns for a new rescue mission.

"Extraction 2" picks up the story right where it left off, which is no easy feat considering Tyler Rake is presumed dead. Once he's back on his feet, Rake finds himself drawn back into action on a daring mission with more personal stakes, forcing him to confront the ghosts of his past while squaring off against a ruthless new villain.

A nonstop roller coaster ride, "Extraction 2" is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. But with so much going on in every scene, there's plenty of details that might go unnoticed on a first viewing. From subtle foreshadowing to sly nods to the first movie, we've scoured the sequel for everything you might have missed.