Avatar: Why One Awkward Love Scene Made Zoe Saldana Blush

Usually, the most awkward love scenes in movies have something to do with the theme of the film, and generally, said love scene leaves audiences cringing. Sometimes, though, the awkwardness stems from the actual shooting of the scene itself, as the two romantic subjects on screen are surrounded by several crew members, which throws every sense of intimacy out the window.

Given the technical complexity of writer-director James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster "Avatar," the love scene between Na'vi native Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and human-turned-Na'vi avatar Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) presented even more strange challenges for the actors.

"We were doing performance capture for the computers, so Sam and I had on these helmets with a boom and a camera at the end of it and we would get tangled up before our lips could touch," Saldaña recalled for Parade in 2009. "Jim [Cameron] would yell, 'Cut. The actors are stuck again. Can't you guys be more careful?' We were like, 'Damn it. It's not that easy.'"

Ultimately, Saldaña noted for the publication that filming the love scene with Worthington had its silly moments. "Sometimes we'd just start laughing. The entire time we were all blushing. It was just like, 'Okay, this is the most ridiculous thing I've ever done,'" she said.