Grey's Anatomy: The Meredith Issue That Made Ellen Pompeo Feel Happy About Leaving

It isn't exactly unprecedented to see medical shows last for decades, but "Grey's Anatomy" was always more than a procedural. Combining heightened romance with bizarre medical stories, Shonda Rhimes' first foray into network television became a phenomenon for a reason. But after 19 seasons, it is time for the titular character to move on from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Throughout friendships, heartbreaking moments, and eventually children, Meredith Grey has led a full career and, by extension, Ellen Pompeo has done so as well. The actor has carried the show on her shoulders since 2005, and she doesn't feel bad about leaving now.

"I've been on the show so long, I'm happy to let that go. We're past that point," Pompeo told Katherine Heigl in an interview for Variety. But it wouldn't be "Grey's Anatomy" without some romantic setbacks. One of the reasons that Pompeo could let Meredith go was because of her frequent drama with the men in her life. "I think it's OK for Meredith to stop making bad decisions. One of my frustrations is the Nick and Meredith of it all. Scott Speedman plays Meredith's love interest, Nick Marsh, and I love Speedman. Somehow, Meredith can't figure out how to make a relationship work, still, after all this time." But while some may want Meredith to get an uncomplicated happy ending, she left the show in the only way the confident doctor could.