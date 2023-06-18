Classic TV Show Finales Heavily Influenced The Way The Flash Went Off The Air

After nine seasons on the air, The CW's "The Flash" concluded in May 2023, putting a punctuation mark on the beloved Arrowverse. As one would imagine, wrapping up a series as loved as "The Flash" couldn't have been an easy feat. How does one finish such a series in a satisfying way, pleasing the vast majority of the immensely devoted audience? According to showrunner Eric Wallace, the key to ending the ninth and final season of "The Flash" was taking cues from some of the greatest TV shows ever to grace the small screen.

"I watched a whole bunch of series finales, and I'll tell you the ones I loved and used as inspiration: 'Lost,' 'Angel,' and 'The Office,' ironically," Wallace told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the "Flash" finale. Of course, these shows aren't very narratively similar to the DC favorite, though narrative similarities weren't on Wallace's mind when he looked to them for inspiration. He explained that his true angle was replicating the emotions that came with these endings. Thus, the cameo-filled, feel-good last episode was born.

While whether or not "The Flash" Season 9 finale totally stuck the landing is a matter of opinion, most fans of the series still had plenty of praise to offer the episode.