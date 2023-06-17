Deadliest Catch: Jake Anderson's Biggest Piece Of Advice For Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen

Sophia "Bob" Nielsen may have only been 23 years old when she made her "Deadliest Catch" debut, but this third-generation fisher got a crash course in captaining thanks to series vet Jake Anderson, who helms the F/V Saga. "Deadliest Catch" Season 19 sees Anderson, who started as a greenhorn on Sig Hansen's F/V Northwestern, preparing Nielsen to captain her inherited F/V Victory, and ultimately continue her family's legacy.

Learning the technical ropes of how a vessel operates is vital, but he instilled an even more important lesson in Nielsen: don't give up. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Anderson said, "It just keeps one foot in front of the other, you know? That's the biggest piece of advice I've given her — never quit, no matter how tough it seems."

It appears that Nielsen has already implemented this advice. Years ago, she was informed by her brother Brett that she wouldn't succeed on a boat. Needless to say, it doesn't sound like that has stopped her: "I proved to myself and everybody else that I could do it."